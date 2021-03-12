Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

BLPH stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.89. 2,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.