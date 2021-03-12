Berenberg Bank Increases Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target to GBX 500

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 38.99% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Pearson to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 741 ($9.68) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 658.40 ($8.60).

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of Pearson stock opened at GBX 819.60 ($10.71) on Tuesday. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20. The firm has a market cap of £6.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 756.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 636.29.

In related news, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 823 ($10.75) per share, with a total value of £49,997.25 ($65,321.73).

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.