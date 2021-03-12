Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIBRF. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get AIB Group alerts:

Shares of AIB Group stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.44. 35,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,015. AIB Group has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $2.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.