Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MRWSY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wm Morrison Supermarkets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:MRWSY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.25. 12,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,749. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $13.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

