Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IP Group (LON:IPO)

IP Group (LON:IPO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 138 ($1.80) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:IPO opened at GBX 120.40 ($1.57) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 108.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 91.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a current ratio of 9.61. IP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 41.45 ($0.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 124.80 ($1.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.25.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

