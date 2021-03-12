BerGenBio ASA’s (BRRGF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OTCMKTS BRRGF opened at $3.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. BerGenBio ASA has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

About BerGenBio ASA

BerGenBio ASA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat immune evasive, drug resistant, and metastatic cancers. Its lead candidate is Bemcentinib, a bioavailable small molecule AXL inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical development in two major cancer indications. The Phase II clinical trial program focuses on lung cancer, acute myeloid leukaemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome, as well as melanoma and triple negative breast cancer.

