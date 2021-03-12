Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Michael E. Marks Sells 30,000 Shares

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Michael E. Marks sold 30,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $1,607,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BLI stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.16. 22,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,444. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.72. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.28 and a 1 year high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at approximately $614,547,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,484,000 after buying an additional 132,589 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 777,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,477,000 after buying an additional 171,717 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,093,000 after buying an additional 19,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,095,000 after buying an additional 103,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

