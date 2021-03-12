Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $273.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Berkshire have outperformed the industry in a year. The company is one of the largest property and casualty insurance companies measured by premium volume. Berkshire's inorganic growth story remains impressive with strategic acquisitions. A strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and indicates the company's financial flexibility. Continued insurance business growth fuels increase in float, drive earnings and generates maximum return on equity. The non-insurance businesses are delivering improved results with increased revenues over the past few years. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus. However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces earnings volatility and also affects the property and casualty underwriting results of Berkshire. Huge capital expenditure remains a headwind for the company.”

BRK.B stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.91. 5,921,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,514,425. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $159.50 and a one year high of $231.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

