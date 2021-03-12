Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 281 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $151.04 on Wednesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The company has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 94.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.74 and a 200 day moving average of $160.79.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,860 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.78.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

