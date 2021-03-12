Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $149,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $791,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 36.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $495,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.0% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares in the company, valued at $510,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Insiders sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $702.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.05, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $757.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $744.78. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.75.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.