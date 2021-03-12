Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Purchased by 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 699,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,318 shares during the period. Berry Global Group accounts for 8.5% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned 0.52% of Berry Global Group worth $39,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 442.1% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 90,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 73,728 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 71,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth $6,856,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.72. 1,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,391. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.88.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

