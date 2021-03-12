Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at DA Davidson

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Longbow Research began coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup raised Beyond Meat from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.06.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of BYND traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.87. 22,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,853,203. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.36 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.57.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total transaction of $2,190,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at $11,164,835.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $690,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $6,341,700. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.