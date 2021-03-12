BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.72%.

NYSE:BGSF traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.84. 376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,747. BGSF has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.78, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGSF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

