Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Announces Earnings Results

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%.

Shares of BCYC stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.49. The stock had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,215. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $606.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of -0.21.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,623,868.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $856,400. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a holding company, which engages in the development of biopharmaceuticals. It focuses on developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Featured Article: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.