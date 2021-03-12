Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Now Covered by New Street Research

Investment analysts at New Street Research started coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bilibili has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.81.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Shares of BILI opened at $110.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.61. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.