Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Boosts Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 101.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,838,000 after purchasing an additional 552,938 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 47,703 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $2,102,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $85.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

