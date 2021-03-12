Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VB stock opened at $213.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.08. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $219.93.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.