Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Sells 466 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.7% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 9,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT opened at $216.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.38 and its 200 day moving average is $174.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $118.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $226.67.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.40.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

