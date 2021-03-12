Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:BPTH traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.48. 260,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,990. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.02. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BPTH. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Bio-Path in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

