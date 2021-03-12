Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Upgraded at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $425.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $380.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TECH. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $361.09.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $363.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $368.22 and a 200 day moving average of $305.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $155.17 and a 12-month high of $414.99.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,677.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,823 shares of company stock worth $10,535,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

