BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at HC Wainwright

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioDelivery Sciences International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

NASDAQ BDSI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,115. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.36 million, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.72. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $5.45.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%. On average, analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $27,915.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,351 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Vollins sold 8,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $32,962.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,833 shares in the company, valued at $15,217.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,883 shares of company stock worth $266,924. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,214,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,502,000 after purchasing an additional 696,022 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 16.7% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 7,635,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,250 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,065,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 62,324 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 41.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,059,231 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 602,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,858,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 68,306 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.