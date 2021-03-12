BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) Plans Dividend of $0.02

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from BioPharma Credit’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BPCR stock opened at GBX 0.97 ($0.01) on Friday. BioPharma Credit has a twelve month low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.03 ($0.01). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1. The stock has a market cap of £13.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88.

Get BioPharma Credit alerts:

About BioPharma Credit

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, invests in interest-bearing debt assets secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the royalties and sales of life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BioPharma Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPharma Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.