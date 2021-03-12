Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Get Bioventus alerts:

BVS stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. Bioventus has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $19.51.

About Bioventus

There is no company description available for Bioventus Inc

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.