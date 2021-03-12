BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,341. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.31. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $71.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BTAI shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In related news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $1,389,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $725,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,003,380.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

