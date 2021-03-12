Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

BDT has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reissued an outperform rating on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.50.

BDT stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.65. 247,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,587. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$458.79 million and a PE ratio of 15.58. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$3.96 and a 1-year high of C$9.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.91%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

