bitCNY Hits Market Cap of $4.33 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.33 million and $73.39 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.45 or 0.00470619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00063127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00051061 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00070395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $311.97 or 0.00559402 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00076797 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

