BitCoal Trading 33.3% Higher This Week (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCoal has a total market cap of $20,447.70 and approximately $5.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

