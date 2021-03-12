BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Scott Kessler Sells 32,812 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $1,388,931.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,289.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,133. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $50.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average of $40.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

