BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Equities research analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to post $3.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.78 billion and the lowest is $3.44 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted sales of $3.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year sales of $15.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.38 billion to $15.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.87 billion to $16.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $900,067.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $3,086,020.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,262,943.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,394 shares of company stock valued at $5,598,494 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,734,000 after purchasing an additional 46,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $53,270,000.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.54. 2,389,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,227. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $50.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.