BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decline of 91.0% from the February 11th total of 387,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.64. 244,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,817. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $11.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $9,361,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $830,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,624,000 after buying an additional 46,876 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 14,339 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

