BlackRock Inc. Has $90.77 Million Stock Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,800,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 131,586 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.30% of Caleres worth $90,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 20.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the third quarter worth $218,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the third quarter worth $281,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $498,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,228,761.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $216,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,985.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $831,330. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CAL. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

NYSE:CAL opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $700.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.47. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

