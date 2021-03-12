BlackRock Inc. Has $96.47 Million Stock Position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,216,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,704 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of Surmodics worth $96,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 21,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 1,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total value of $75,867.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,997 shares of company stock valued at $276,288 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Surmodics stock opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $755.62 million, a PE ratio of 686.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Surmodics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $55.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.74.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. Surmodics had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

