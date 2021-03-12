BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,999,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.37% of Momo worth $97,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Momo by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,562,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,795 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 15.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,588,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,619,000 after purchasing an additional 344,251 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 107.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 842,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 436,258 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 372,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 16.6% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 297,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Momo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Momo stock opened at $16.12 on Thursday. Momo Inc. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

