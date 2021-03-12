BlackRock Inc. Purchases 492,367 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,533,303 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 492,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $92,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 9.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 213.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 11.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 853.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 184,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 165,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gil Chapman sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $39,445.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,030 shares of company stock valued at $90,500. Company insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $837.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

NFBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

