Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock.

BE has been the subject of several other research reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an accumulate rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Bloom Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.86.

BE opened at $27.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 223,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,765,980.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher White sold 8,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $225,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,747 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,443 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 738.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,202,000 after acquiring an additional 965,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after acquiring an additional 907,004 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,173,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,305,000 after acquiring an additional 898,923 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,978,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

