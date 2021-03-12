BloombergSen Inc. Takes $46.79 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

BloombergSen Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 171,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,792,000. Facebook makes up approximately 2.9% of BloombergSen Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Facebook by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 124,070 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,891,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,627,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 51,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,134,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Facebook by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 89,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,533,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

FB traded down $6.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,387,625. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 54,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total value of $14,889,154.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,387,606 shares of company stock valued at $369,896,062. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

