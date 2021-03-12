Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.74

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.74 and last traded at $28.64, with a volume of 4772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $684.04 million, a P/E ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $130.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 1.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $109,552.59. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,113.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $38,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 561.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 46.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 40.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

