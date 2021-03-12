Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Trading Down 9% After Insider Selling

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) fell 9% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $23.42 and last traded at $25.23. 986,240 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 305,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.73.

Specifically, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $109,552.59. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,113.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $38,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $694.07 million, a P/E ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.59.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $130.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 1.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,054,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after buying an additional 118,285 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Blue Bird by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,829,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,401,000 after purchasing an additional 400,654 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Blue Bird by 421.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 531,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after acquiring an additional 429,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Blue Bird by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

