Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Short Interest Down 90.8% in February

Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 90.8% from the February 11th total of 201,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 466,036,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BLSP remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Blue Sphere has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

Blue Sphere Company Profile

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel.

