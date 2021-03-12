BMO Capital Markets Raises Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$1.50

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ESI. Raymond James upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$0.45 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$0.80 to C$1.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC set a C$1.40 price objective on Ensign Energy Services and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.10.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$1.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52. The firm has a market cap of C$236.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.86. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.59.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,193,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,098,334.64.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

