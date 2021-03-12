BMO Capital Markets Raises Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $80.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.54.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.33. 326,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,153,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $73.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,000 shares of company stock worth $48,697,750 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 48,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

