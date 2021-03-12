BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Truist

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target increased by Truist from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BOKF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.14.

BOKF opened at $95.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $34.57 and a 1 year high of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,645,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

