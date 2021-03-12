Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC cut Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Bombardier from $0.55 to $0.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Bombardier from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRBF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,521,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065,708. Bombardier has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

