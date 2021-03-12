Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $2,550.00 at JMP Securities

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BKNG. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Booking from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Booking from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2,258.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,188.11.

BKNG traded up $39.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,401.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,450.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,177.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,995.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $23.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,533,000 after buying an additional 1,052,277 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $257,844,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

