BOScoin Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last Week (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. BOScoin has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $778.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BOScoin has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BOScoin

BOS is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

