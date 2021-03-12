BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) Short Interest Update

BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the February 11th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,015,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BOTS stock remained flat at $$0.13 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,588,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,723,253. BOTS has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11.

Get BOTS alerts:

About BOTS

BOTS, Inc engages in developing and servicing blockchain and robotics solutions. It provides chatbot that enables smarter and efficient workflows, as well as enhances brand awareness and customer engagement; and solutions based on blockchain technology to help business become more stable, profitable, and safe.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for BOTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.