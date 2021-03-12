BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BPMP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.92.

Shares of BP Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,741. BP Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 15.46, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,781,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 332,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,366,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,733,000 after buying an additional 71,848 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,308,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after buying an additional 148,463 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,397,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after buying an additional 142,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 169,294 shares during the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BP Midstream Partners (BPMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.