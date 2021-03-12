Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Buys New Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 25,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.93 and its 200 day moving average is $54.04. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

