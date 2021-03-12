Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after buying an additional 2,154,160 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $1,455,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

WFC stock opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23. The company has a market capitalization of $157.63 billion, a PE ratio of 103.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

