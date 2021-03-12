Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $365,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,349 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS stock opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $93.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.56. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.